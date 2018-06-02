Lee Chung-yong out as Son Heung-min heads South Korea's World Cup squad

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is the star name in South Korea's World Cup squad, with Lee Chung-yong among the notable absentees.

Spurs and South Korea star Son Heung-min

South Korea have confirmed their 23-man final World Cup squad, with Tottenham forward Son Heung-min leading the group.

Despite making 79 appearances for the national team, there is no place in the group for Lee Chung-yong, who has been out of favour at Crystal Palace.

Jeonbuk Hyundai left-back Kim Jin-su and Tianjin Quanjian defender Kwon Kyung-won have also been cut from the preliminary group named by coach Shin Tae-yong.

Verona's 20-year-old winger Lee Seung-woo makes the cut having made his first international appearances in friendlies against Honduras and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last week.

Korea have two more warm-up friendlies planned before heading to Russia, with Shin's side set to face Bolivia and Senegal.

The 2002 co-hosts will then open their World Cup campaign against Sweden on June 18, ahead of Group F games against Mexico and defending champions Germany.

2018 러시아 월드컵으로 향하는

대한민국 축구 국가대표팀의

최종 23명 명단을 발표합니다!



이제 시작입니다

모두 하나되어 대한민국 선수들에게 승리의 함성을 외쳐주세요.



Korea National Football Team 23 Men’s Squad for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia #WetheReds pic.twitter.com/3UvnqddJfH — 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) June 2, 2018

South Korea's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Jo Hyeon-woo (Daegu), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe); Go Yo-han (Seoul), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Jang Hyun-soo (Tokyo), Jeong Seung-hyeon (Sagan Tosu), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Motors), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan), Yun Young-sun (Seongnam); Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Koo Ja-cheol (Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United); Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham).