Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Lee Chung-yong out as Son Heung-min heads South Korea's World Cup squad

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is the star name in South Korea's World Cup squad, with Lee Chung-yong among the notable absentees.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 23:09 IST
357
Son Heung-min
Spurs and South Korea star Son Heung-min

South Korea have confirmed their 23-man final World Cup squad, with Tottenham forward Son Heung-min leading the group.

Despite making 79 appearances for the national team, there is no place in the group for Lee Chung-yong, who has been out of favour at Crystal Palace.

Jeonbuk Hyundai left-back Kim Jin-su and Tianjin Quanjian defender Kwon Kyung-won have also been cut from the preliminary group named by coach Shin Tae-yong.

Verona's 20-year-old winger Lee Seung-woo makes the cut having made his first international appearances in friendlies against Honduras and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last week.

Korea have two more warm-up friendlies planned before heading to Russia, with Shin's side set to face Bolivia and Senegal.

The 2002 co-hosts will then open their World Cup campaign against Sweden on June 18, ahead of Group F games against Mexico and defending champions Germany.

 

South Korea's final 23-man World Cup squad: 

Jo Hyeon-woo (Daegu), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe); Go Yo-han (Seoul), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Jang Hyun-soo (Tokyo), Jeong Seung-hyeon (Sagan Tosu), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Motors), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan), Yun Young-sun (Seongnam); Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Koo Ja-cheol (Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United); Hwang Hee-chan (Red Bull Salzburg), Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham).

Tottenham's Son to lead South Korea's challenge at World Cup
RELATED STORY
South Korea beats Honduras in World Cup warm-up game
RELATED STORY
South Korea's Son set for a quick turnaround for World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Group F – Previewing the Group of Death
RELATED STORY
Panama taking three players as 'guests' alongside 23-man...
RELATED STORY
Alvaro Morata left out of Spain's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 Young Player Award winners
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 Manchester United players who could...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The history of Indian football team in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT THA CHI
0 - 2
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018