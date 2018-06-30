Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Leeds make Chelsea's Baker first signing of Bielsa era

Omnisport
NEWS
News
30 Jun 2018
LewisBaker - cropped
Lewis Baker in action for Middlesbrough

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan, becoming the first signing since Marcelo Bielsa's appointment as coach.

The former England Under-21 international had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Vitesse, where he won the KNVB Cup in his second campaign.

Baker spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, making 14 appearances in all competitions and scoring two goals, and is excited to play under former Argentina and Chile boss Bielsa.

"About a couple of weeks ago I came over, they showed me the plan, showed me what they want to do for next season. It's a massive club with amazing history, so it's a good opportunity for me," he told LUTV.

"The director of football [Victor Orta] spoke to me at length on how they want to play this season and it sounded like a great opportunity for me.

"If you know your football then you know he's [Bielsa] a massive manager, managed some of the best players in the world. He's got good aspirations this season.

"Depending how this season goes we want to definitely challenge and get promotion."

