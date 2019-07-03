×
Leeds sign Wolves winger Costa on loan

Omnisport
03 Jul 2019, 18:18 IST
Leeds United loanee winger Helder Costa

Leeds United have signed Portugal international Helder Costa on a one-year loan from Wolves that will become a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Angola-born winger made 25 Premier League appearances for Wolves last term, scoring once, and was a key member of the team that helped the club to promotion from the Championship in 2017-18.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will hope Costa's experience of escaping the second tier will boost his side's chances of achieving promotion at the Argentine coach's second attempt, after the Whites suffered a play-off semi-final defeat to Derby County in May.

Costa scored 10 goals in 35 Championship appearances in his first season at Molineux, following a £13.4million (€15m) transfer from Benfica.

His opportunities in Nuno Espirito Santo's side dwindled following Wolves' return to the Premier League, with Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota typically getting the nod ahead of Costa.

His arrival at Elland Road follows that of defender Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion and a loan deal to keep winger Jack Clarke at the club after he was transferred to Tottenham.

Jack Harrison has also returned to Leeds on loan from Manchester City after a successful 2018-19, and 18-year-old winger Liam McCarron has joined the club from Carlisle United.

Premier League 2019-20
