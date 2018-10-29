×
Lefty Laporte gives City edge - Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    29 Oct 2018, 04:00 IST
laporte - CROPPED
Manchester Cityy's Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says having a left-footed player like Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence gives his side an attacking edge.

Laporte has started all of City's Premier League and Champions League matches this season and is demonstrating why he commanded a club-record transfer fee when he arrived from Athletic Bilbao in January.

Guardiola believes having a naturally left-sided player in the position allows City to distribute the ball much quicker from the back. 

Asked why Laporte had been ever-present, Guardiola told a news conference: "First of all his level. In today's training session, for example, he was so focused, but I would say the same with Vincent [Kompany], John [Stones] and Nico [Otamendi].

"But especially because he is left-footed playing on the left side. He gives us an alternative for the build-up, quicker and faster than the other ones with the right [foot].

"When you receive the ball to the right you have to go inside because you go to the right foot.

"On the left, you go to that side. So that helps us to create this build-up and [another] build-up. With the right it's always [the same build-up]. It's a little bit more complicated.

"That would be one of the reasons why."

Guardiola explained a second reason for Laporte's stint in the starting XI is his lack of international football, with the 24-year-old yet to feature for France.

"[Laporte] is not going to play all season all the minutes, but he doesn't go to the national team, he has a break for two weeks," he added. "This period he's fitter and can play regularly.

"When the international break is finishing come December, January, February, of course everyone is going to play."

