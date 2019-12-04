×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

'Legend' Aguero motivating Jesus to hit Manchester City goal trail

Omnisport
NEWS
News
04 Dec 2019, 04:58 IST
GabrielJesus - cropped
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus feels the pressure is on to score in every game at Manchester City.

Brazil international Jesus ended a 10-game drought for club and country with a superb brace as City returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win at Burnley on Tuesday.

A thigh injury to the club's all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero has granted Jesus an extended run in Pep Guardiola's first XI – an opportunity the 22-year-old knows is weighted with a burden of expectation.

"I know I can score every game but it's difficult – football is not like this," he told Amazon Prime.

"I have Sergio with me. I have to learn with him because he is a legend of football and of the club.

"I have to score when I play because Sergio scores every time. That is my ambition, to play and score every time."

Jesus's Turf Moor brace marked a timely return to form, with Saturday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium up next.

City edged to within eight points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who face their own local argument against Everton at Anfield on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"It was an important game. We're eight points behind now, that's good for us," Jesus said.

"That is the level of the Premier League, every time it is like this. We know Burnley has good players and they play so good with the set-pieces.

"We played good again and tonight we could score the chances."

He added: "That is the challenge. We have to fight. The Premier League is so difficult and Liverpool are having a great season."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 15
FT CRY AFC
1 - 0
 Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
FT BUR MAN
1 - 4
 Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI WAT 01:00 AM Leicester City vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN TOT 01:00 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WOL WES 01:00 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham
Tomorrow CHE AST 01:00 AM Chelsea vs Aston Villa
Tomorrow SOU NOR 01:00 AM Southampton vs Norwich
Tomorrow LIV EVE 01:45 AM Liverpool vs Everton
06 Dec SHE NEW 01:00 AM Sheffield United vs Newcastle
06 Dec ARS BRI 01:45 AM Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us