Legend and leader – Man Utd team-mates and more hail departing Rooney

After Wayne Rooney's move from Manchester United to Everton was confirmed, a host of former Old Trafford colleagues paid tribute.

by Omnisport News 10 Jul 2017, 10:31 IST

Wayne Rooney lifts the Europa League trophy for Manchester United

Manchester United team-mates past and present have hailed Wayne Rooney after his departure to Everton was confirmed on Sunday.

Rooney leaves Old Trafford as United's record scorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances, having won five Premier League titles and the Champions League among 12 major trophies.

Here we take a look at some of the tributes given to Rooney from his former team-mates and other stars from the game...

Ander Herrera's establishment in Mourinho's midfield last season was another blow to Rooney's first-team hopes, but the Spaniard will relish having played with his former captain.

One day I will be able to tell my grandkids I played with you. All the best and thank you @WayneRooney #FarewellToALegend pic.twitter.com/QZS6OhDTcP — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) July 9, 2017

Jesse Lingard credited his former skipper with being a guiding light while he broke into United's first team.

All the best skipper in the next chapter of your amazing career. Been an absolute pleasure and learnt so much @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/VlvLl7ii1W — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 9, 2017

Old Trafford icon Gary Neville had high praise, labelling Rooney the best United striker he has seen.

All the best @WayneRooney and congratulations on a great United career . The best Striker I played with and saw at the club. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 9, 2017

Antonio Valencia made a rare foray onto Twitter to express his thanks to Rooney for helping him to settle at the club he joined in 2009.

Dear @WayneRooney: you were always my friend and our captain You were the first to welcome me I will always be thankful with you @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/vJXzdktNqs — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) July 9, 2017

United and England defender Chris Smalling, who arrived at Old Trafford in 2010, also paid tribute to Rooney.

Proud to have played alongside you as well as call you a friend. Not many players will ever be able to achieve what you have, truly one of a kind! #legend #leader A post shared by Chris Smalling (@smalling) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

An adversary on many occasions, former Chelsea striker Eidur Gudjohnsen opted to look ahead - predicting a bright future for Rooney at Goodison Park.