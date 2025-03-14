Former Manchester United box-to-box midfielder Paul Pogba has called Bruno Fernandes a legend for his display in United's 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in the Uefa Europa League. Fernandes netted a hat-trick, helping United qualify for the quarterfinals of the competition.

During the encounter, the LaLiga side were the first to find the back of the net through Mikel Oyarzabal's 10th-minute penalty. Fernandes scored two spot-kicks in the 16th and 50th minutes to put Manchester United in front.

The skipper then converted an opportunity created by Alejandro Garnacho in the 87th minute. Diogo Dalot rounded up the scoring for Ruben Amorim's side in added time (90+1'), which made the scoreline 4-1. Since the first leg ended 1-1, this made the aggregate scoreline 5-1.

Following the game, Pogba commented on Fernandes's post on Instagram. He wrote (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Legend👏🏼 @brunofernandes8 🔥."

Here's an embed of the comment via Fabrizio Romano on X.

Pogba and Fernandes formed a devent partnership in midfield for Manchester United before the Frenchman left Old Trafford in 2022. The pair combined for eight goals together before Pogba's departure.

Five of the eight goals were scored by Fernandes through assists from Pogba, while three were netted by the Frenchman from assists by the Portuguese. The duo still maintain a good relationship as they actively support themselves on online.

How has Bruno Fernandes performed at Manchester United this season?

Manchester United v Real Sociedad de Futbol - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Fernandes has remained one of United's best players despite their struggles under Ruben Amorim's stewardship this season. His brilliance has also helped the Red Devils in salvaging some crucial points in the Premier League and beyond this season.

In what seems to be United's most difficult campaigns in recent years, Fernandes has scored 15 goals. The Red Devils' captain has also delivered 13 assists in 43 games this season.

The skipper has led by example as he has scored the most league goals by a United player this season (seven). Given his commendable display, he remains an important player for United as they look to win the 2024-25 Europa League.

The Red Devils will take on Leicester City in the Premier League next on Sunday (March 16).

