Leicester 0-1 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Martinelli and Trossard star in a close win | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, February 25. The result sees them extend their lead at the summit to five points, having played the same number of games as Manchester City.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a resurgent 4-2 win over Aston Villa in their last league outing. They trailed twice in the game before rallying to secure a result in second-half stoppage time thanks to an own goal by former 'keeper Emiliano Martinez.

Mikel Arteta and his men, however, knew there was a limited margin for error with the title race heating up. The Spaniard named a strong lineup for this clash as he rested Edward Nketiah, who has featured in every game since the FIFA World Cup. Leandro Trossard started in his place.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🧱 Saliba at the back



Martinelli returns



Let’s do this, Gunners! 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🧱 Saliba at the back Xhaka in midfieldMartinelli returnsLet’s do this, Gunners! 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️🧱 Saliba at the back💪 Xhaka in midfield🔙 Martinelli returns✊ Let’s do this, Gunners! https://t.co/NN3MlxnbB3

Arsenal made a positive start to the game as they dictated the tempo of the proceedings for the initial stages. Their midfielders passed the ball around with some silky combinations as Granit Xhaka and Trossard arrived in dangerous areas at times. The Belgian appeared to have handed the Gunners a perfect start, smashing the ball into the top corner from 18 yards out. However, the goal was rightly canceled due to a foul by Benjamin White in the build-up.

Kelechi Iheanacho then put the ball in the opposite goal shortly after but the goal was immediately ruled out as he was clearly offside. Leicester were spared their blushes as Arsenal were also denied a penalty claim after Bukayo Saka was brought down in the box by Harry Souttar. The defender was lucky to get away with one as he appeared to lose his footing.

Despite an eventful 45 minutes, the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Gabriel Martinelli handed Arsenal the ideal start to the second half as he latched onto a pass from Trossard before calmly tucking it into goal. The Brazilian was down with an injury briefly after the goal but looked fine after a few minutes of treatment by the Gunners' physios. Both managers made a couple of changes as they looked to turn the tide in their favor.

However, the game lost its edge and intensity in the dying embers as tackles flew in from both teams, resulting in multiple stoppages due to injuries. Arsenal did well to hold onto their slender lead as they secured a 1-0 win over Leicester. On that note, let's take a look at how their players fared in the game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale had relatively nothing to do as Leicester failed to hit the target throughout the 90 minutes. He played three long balls, passing the ball with 78% accuracy.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White had a good game but was responsible for Trossard's goal being disallowed for a sly foul in the build-up. He won four of his nine duels, making five clearances and two tackles. He also played three accurate long balls.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba put in a good performance in defense after appearing to stutter in the last few weeks. He won five of his six duels and played six accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel was solid in defense as he won all four of his duels, making five clearances, two interceptions and one tackle. He also played seven accurate long balls, with one of them creating the chance for Arsenal's goal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7.5/10

Zinchenko captained the Gunners in this game as a commemorative gesture by the club towards his country Ukraine. He won five of his six duels, making one clearance and two interceptions. He also played one key pass and four accurate long balls.

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Odegaard had a decent game as he passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls. He also attempted three shots but failed to hit the target.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho played well in midfield, as he completed 68 passes with 79% accuracy, including seven accurate long balls with perfect accuracy. He won seven of his 15 duels, making three tackles.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka passed the ball with 88% accuracy in midfield, including one key pass and one long ball. He won six of his 10 duels, making one tackle.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka had a relatively quiet night compared to his performances in the past few weeks. He won eight of his 18 duels, making two tackles in the process. He played two key passes and attempted two shots, but failed to hit the target.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard put in a commanding performance as he justified his selection in the starting XI. He played one key pass, one cross, and two long balls. He also won seven of his 18 duels and assisted Arsenal's goal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli scored the all-important goal for Arsenal that also turned out to be the winner. He burst into life after that moment and nearly assisted another for Saka, but was offside in the build-up. He also received a booking for a foul.

Substitutes

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah replaced Trossard in the second period and put in a decent performance.

Thomas Partey & Takehiro Tomiyasu - N/A

The pair came on late in the game as the Gunners looked to protect their lead in the dying moments of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

