Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson

Leicester City's Premier League title triumph in 2015-16 can inspire England to World Cup glory in Russia, according to Jordan Henderson.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 12:01 IST
149
Jordan Henderson - cropped
Jordan Henderson playing for England

Jordan Henderson thinks England could surprise a few and win the World Cup, with Leicester City's unlikely Premier League success two years ago serving as inspiration.

The Liverpool captain joined up with his team-mates ahead of Thursday's friendly against Costa Rica at Elland Road, where he is expected to start in midfield.

Several players, including new captain Harry Kane, have said Gareth Southgate's side are capable of lifting the trophy, and Henderson agreed that the Three Lions should be positive about their chances.

"You've got to go in with the mentality that we can go all the way, because we are good enough as a team," he said.

"There have been a lot of upsets in sport. No disrespect but look at when Leicester won the Premier League. Not a lot of people would have said they could have done that.

"That is just one instance. You've got to have belief in the group all the time and believe you can reach the heights."

Henderson also opened up on losing the England captaincy to Kane, saying he received the call from Southgate four days before Liverpool's clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

"The manager rang me on the Tuesday in the week leading up to the final," said Henderson.

"I wasn't thinking about it [the captaincy] because of the final – that's where my focus was. When the gaffer told me, I was just really pleased for Harry and he is a fantastic player."

England get their World Cup campaign started against Tunisia on June 18, before also facing Panama and Belgium.

2018 World Cup: 4 players who can lead Argentina to glory
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Nigerian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Top 5 surprise teams at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 contenders from Europe
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Barcelona stars who will be key for...
RELATED STORY
5 famous Premier League flops who will be playing for the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 Footballers Who Will Probably Be...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
Henderson still confident of Liverpool success
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT KAZ AZE
3 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018