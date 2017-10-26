Write & Earn
Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor

Claude Puel has been confirmed as Leicester City's new manager, taking over from the sacked Craig Shakespeare.

by Omnisport
26 Oct 2017, 00:07 IST
New Leicester City manager Claude Puel

Leicester City have confirmed the appointment of Claude Puel as their new manager following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare.

Puel takes over a contract until June 2020, with Michael Appleton remaining as assistant manager.

The club dismissed Shakespeare last week following a poor start to the season which saw them pick up just one win in their first eight Premier League matches.

Appleton took over on an interim basis and guided Leicester to a 2-1 triumph at Swansea City on Saturday and a 3-1 EFL Cup win over Leeds United three days later, but the former Blackburn Rovers manager has not been deemed the right man to take over full-time.

That opportunity has been given to Puel, who finds himself back in a job following his dismissal by Southampton in June.

"It's a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own," Puel told Leicester's official website. 

"The opportunity to help the club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I'm looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success."

 

 

 

