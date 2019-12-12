Leicester City boss Rodgers rules out January sales

Ben Chilwell has been linked with Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers has categorically ruled out selling any of his Leicester City players in the upcoming transfer window.

Leicester are soaring in second place, six points ahead of Manchester City – whose title defence looks in tatters – though eight behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Foxes, champions under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16, face both City and Liverpool in the space of two games across the festive period.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has been linked with a January move to Chelsea, who will be able to sign players next month after their transfer ban was lifted, while centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is reportedly a target for City.

However, Rodgers has moved to quash any rumours, insisting Leicester have no intention to sell in January.

"There will be no one leaving in January. Categorically," Rodgers told a news conference ahead of Saturday's contest with lowly Norwich City.

"I'm sure if we speak [to the hierarchy], they will have the same message. I speak regularly with Jon [Rudkin, director of football] and Top [Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, chairman].

"It's very clear we want to keep this squad together. We want to ensure they stay around beyond January."

The manager on #JM10



"He’s come here and been brilliant. It’s a credit to the staff who brought him in. He’s an extremely talented young player who is also very hungry." pic.twitter.com/39CN0wUw78 — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 12, 2019

James Maddison is another player rumoured to be interesting one of the Premier League's biggest clubs, with Manchester United reportedly keen on the playmaker, who has scored five goals and provided three assists in the league so far this season.

Rodgers, though, does not believe the speculation over Maddison's future will impact the 23-year-old.

"It's the nature of the game," said Rodgers. "When you're doing well, there will always be speculation around you and James and one or two of the boys, they understand that.

"He's been brilliant. He's started the season very well, he's been very efficient and very productive. And he's getting better. He's a bright young player and he’s got a bright future."