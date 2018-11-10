×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Leicester held 0-0 by Burnley in first home game since crash

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    10 Nov 2018, 22:59 IST
AP Image

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester was held by Burnley to 0-0 in an emotional first home game since the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on Saturday.

The Thai entrepreneur died with four other people when his helicopter crashed shortly after taking off following Leicester's last English Premier League game at King Power Stadium two weeks ago.

Fans, players, and staff remembered Vichai before, during, and after the game against Burnley.

On the field, after two minutes of silence, Rachid Ghezzal hit the bar and Jamie Vardy's shot was cleared off the line as Leicester dominated without being able to produce a goal.

Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Andy King, and Hamza Choudhury, who were ruled out of the game through injuries, led a march of fans from the city center to the stadium ahead of the match.

Associated Press
NEWS
Leicester beats Cardiff in first game since owner's death
RELATED STORY
Tributes as soccer returns to Leicester 2 weeks after crash
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Leicester City vs Burnley: Match...
RELATED STORY
Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Liverpool draws with Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Son of late Leicester owner vows to carry on father's legacy
RELATED STORY
Leicester to commemorate Srivaddhanaprabha with memorial...
RELATED STORY
Leicester chairman Srivaddhanaprabha killed in helicopter...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Players mourn Leicester owner Vichai after crash
RELATED STORY
Thai owner of Leicester soccer team died in helicopter crash
RELATED STORY
Best owners and administrators in English football - A...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us