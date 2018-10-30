×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Leicester open book of condolence for Srivaddhanaprabha

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    30 Oct 2018, 16:09 IST
leicestertributes - cropped
The tributes left for Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at Leicester City's King Power Stadium

Fans have started arriving at the King Power Stadium to sign the book of condolence for Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five victims in a helicopter crash at the ground following Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Four others on board, including two members of Srivaddhanaprabha's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, as well as pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz, died in the crash.

Supporters have paid tribute to Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha, who oversaw their remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16, following the accident, with wreaths, flowers and scarves placed outside the ground.

On Monday, the Leicester squad and members of the Srivaddhanaprabha family visited the stadium and held a touching tribute on the pitch.

Leicester opened the book of condolence on Tuesday for fans to pay their own tributes, the club erecting a marquee where well-wishers can leave their messages.

The Foxes confirmed the book will remain open for 14 hours every day "for the foreseeable future".

Leicester's EFL Cup tie against Southampton, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed, but it remains unclear whether Saturday's Premier League fixture away to Cardiff City will go ahead.

Investigations are ongoing regarding the cause of the crash, which happened moments after the helicopter took off from the King Power pitch.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Leicester chairman Srivaddhanaprabha killed in helicopter...
RELATED STORY
5 things Leicester City fans won't forget about Vichai...
RELATED STORY
Leicester City players and Srivaddhanaprabha family mourn...
RELATED STORY
Ranieri left shocked by death of 'man of gold'...
RELATED STORY
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha: The man who funded Leicester's...
RELATED STORY
OH Leuven mourn 'humble and generous' Srivaddhanaprabha
RELATED STORY
Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming'...
RELATED STORY
Mahrez honours Srivaddhanaprabha after Wembley winner
RELATED STORY
Premier League players and clubs send messages of support...
RELATED STORY
He made a such a big contribution to football - Prince...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us