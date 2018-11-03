×
Leicester pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of Cardiff match

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    03 Nov 2018, 20:48 IST
schmeichel - CROPPED
Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Tributes were paid to late Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Cardiff City, following the helicopter crash that killed the Thai businessman and four other people last weekend.

Srivaddhanaprabha was killed along with Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, Izabela Roza Lechowicz and pilot Eric Swaffer when the helicopter they were travelling in appeared to lose control shortly after taking off from the King Power Stadium following the 1-1 draw with West Ham.

A scheduled EFL Cup clash with Southampton on Tuesday was postponed, with Leicester players – who paid tribute to the 60-year-old at the ground this week – returning to action in the Welsh capital on Saturday.

Claude Puel's men warmed up for the match in t-shirts that bore Srivaddhanaprabha's face, along with the message: "You will be forever in our hearts".

The Foxes' travelling supporters also wore the same shirts, while some were draped in Thai flags for the trip.

As the players emerged from the tunnel, both sets of fans unfurled giant banners bearing the words "RIP Vichai", with Cardiff supporters passing theirs to their Leicester counterparts in a show of unity.

The entire Foxes playing and backroom staff gathered around the centre circle for a minute's silence ahead of kick-off, with Kasper Schmeichel – reportedly a witness to the scene of the crash – appearing particularly emotional.

The Denmark international then appeared to lead a team huddle, which also involved the entire staff.

Leicester are set to fly to Bangkok to attend Srivaddhanaprabha's funeral following the match.

