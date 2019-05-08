×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Leicester's Fuchs signs one-year contract

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    08 May 2019, 21:42 IST
Fuchs cropped
Fuchs was part of the Leicester squad to win the 2015/16 Premier League.

Christian Fuchs has signed a one-year contract extension with Leicester City.

Fuchs, 33, moved to Leicester on a free transfer in 2015, joining from Bundesliga side Schalke.

He became a key part of the Foxes team that remarkably won the Premier League title, making 32 league appearances in his maiden campaign in English football.

Fuchs also featured nine times in the Champions League the following season, when Leicester were knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, and has been given a new contract by Brendan Rodgers despite only making three Premier League appearances this term.

"I'm thrilled to be signing a new one-year deal with Leicester City," Fuchs told the club's website after his new deal was announced on Wednesday. 

"It's an exciting time for everyone, with a new training ground being built and some fantastic young talent coming through.

"Our ambition is to play good football and continue to improve. The club and our fans have always been great with me and I want to give back as much as possible. I can't wait to see what next season brings for this football club!"

Leicester wrap up their Premier League campaign with a home clash against Chelsea on Sunday, when Danny Simpson and Shinji Okazaki will say their farewells to the club.

Advertisement

Both players, part of Claudio Ranieri's title-winning Foxes team alongside Fuchs, are leaving at the end of their contracts.

"Danny and Shinji have been a vital part of the club's success and Leicester City would like to wish them every success in the next step of their journeys," a club statement read.

"They will be forever welcomed back at King Power Stadium as either opposition players or as friends of the club."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku unsure of his Manchester United future
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe should join Manchester United
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Jones signs new Manchester United contract
RELATED STORY
Zabaleta signs one-year extension at West Ham
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners midfielder signs £400,000-per-week deal with Juventus
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Young signs Manchester United contract extension
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to have a contract extension
RELATED STORY
It's looking good - Loftus-Cheek hopeful over Chelsea contract
RELATED STORY
Ozil plans to see out contract as Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 1-0 Leicester City: 3 players who won the game for Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us