Leicester's trip to Cardiff to proceed as planned

Leicester City's King Power Stadium

Leicester City's trip to Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday will go ahead following the death of the club's owner and four others in a helicopter crash.

Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and two members of his staff were killed when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium at the weekend.

Pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz also died in the incident, which took place shortly after the Foxes' draw with West Ham in the Premier League.

The EFL Cup tie between Claude Puel's side and Southampton, scheduled for Tuesday, was consequently postponed.

"A minute's silence will be observed before kick-off at the Cardiff City Stadium and players will wear black armbands in Khun Vichai's honour," read a club statement.

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo pledged to provide assistance to the visitors.

"Following Saturday evening’s terrible events at King Power Stadium, the thoughts and feelings of Leicester City FC are at the forefront of our minds," said Choo.

"As such, we will be offering our support to Leicester City in any way necessary in respect of this weekend's fixture."

Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah have been at King Power Stadium today to pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. pic.twitter.com/iRihlkOqpH — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 30, 2018

Tributes have poured in for Srivaddhanaprabha from across the footballing world, while players have visited the stadium in the past two days to pay their respects.

The club opened a book of condolence which they confirmed will remain open for 14 hours every day "for the foreseeable future".

Thai businessman Srivaddhanaprabha oversaw Leicester's remarkable Premier League triumph in 2015-16.