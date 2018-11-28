×
Leicester win Saints shoot-out to book Man City clash

PTI
NEWS
News
27   //    28 Nov 2018, 09:40 IST

Leicester, Nov 28 (AFP) Leicester will face holders Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals after a 6-5 penalty shoot-out win over Southampton on Tuesday.

In a match rearranged following the tragic death of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in October, Claude Puel's side were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

But in the shoot-out, Manolo Gabbiadini's effort was saved by Danny Ward before Nampalys Mendy bagged the winner for Leicester.

It was Leicester's first home victory since Vichai's helicopter crashed outside the club's stadium just days before they were scheduled to face the Saints in the fourth round tie.

Leicester, who last won the League Cup in 2000, will host Premier League champions City on December 18 for a place in the semi-finals.

Southampton are on a wretched run in the league, but Mark Hughes' side came close to winning in normal time.

Nathan Redmond turned past Caglar Soyuncu and Danny Simpson on a mazy run into the penalty area and the Southampton winger's shot struck the underside of the crossbar.

Leicester's best moment came when Demarai Gray ran beyond Steven Davis and Cedric Soares before flashing a shot narrowly wide from 20 yards.

Southampton thought they had broken the deadlock when Redmond's cross was finished off by Davis, but the goal was ruled out by VAR after Redmond was adjudged to have handled.

There was still time for another VAR review at the other end when Leicester's Jonny Evans went down under a challenge but no penalty was awarded.

Ward made a fine save to divert Gabbiadini's late free-kick on to the bar as the tie went to penalties. Ward was the hero again after the first five kicks from each team were scored, then Mendy provided the knockout blow

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
