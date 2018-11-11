×
Leipzig Beat Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga to go third

Associated Press
14   //    11 Nov 2018, 22:12 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Yussuf Poulsen scored twice to help Leipzig go third in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

The Danish forward opened the scoring midway through the first half and sealed the win with five minutes remaining after Lukas Klostermann scored his first goal of the season in the 68th minute.

Leipzig stretched its unbeaten run in the league to 10 games and moved two points clear of defending champion Bayern Munich.

Bayern lost 3-2 at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday. Dortmund has a four-point lead over Borussia Moenchengladbach and is five points clear of Leipzig after 11 rounds of the league.

Leverkusen's latest loss puts the pressure back on coach Heiko Herrlich. His side has only one win from its last six Bundesliga games.

Eintracht Frankfurt was hosting Schalke later Sunday.

