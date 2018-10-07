×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Leipzig routs promoted Nuremberg 6-0 despite missed penalty

Associated Press
NEWS
News
29   //    07 Oct 2018, 23:37 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Nuremberg goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow saved a penalty but that didn't make up for the six goals he had already conceded as his team lost 6-0 at Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

With more than an hour gone, Tim Leibold was sent off as the last defender for bringing down Timo Werner. But Werner, who had scored twice already for Leipzig, saw his spot kick saved in a rare moment of success for the visitors.

Leipzig, aware that Borussia Dortmund scored seven past the promoted side, kept pushing for more. Leipzig captain Willi Orban struck the post with a header.

The result lifted Leipzig second on goal difference ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach, Werder Bremen and Hertha Berlin, all on 14 points.

Bayern Munich, beaten 3-0 at home by 'Gladbach on Sunday, dropped to sixth.

Dortmund leads by three points after seven rounds.

Also Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1 at Hoffenheim and Freiburg held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw.

Associated Press
NEWS
BUNDESLIGA 2018-19: Guide to the promoted teams
RELATED STORY
5 famous World Cup penalty misses
RELATED STORY
Nagelsmann will improve RB Leipzig - Forsberg
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
VAR takes center stage as Wolfsburg upsets 10-man Schalke
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Messi lets Suarez take penalty despite...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's torrid penalty shoot-out run...
RELATED STORY
Bayern unhappy with opponents' rough style in Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Liverpool vs Manchester City ends...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us