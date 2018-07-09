Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Leipzig sporting director Rangnick is interim coach again

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    09 Jul 2018, 22:08 IST
AP Image

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig's sporting director Ralf Rangnick is taking over as coach again while the club waits for Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann to join in 2019.

The Bundesliga side said Monday that Rangnick would be assisted by former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch and Leipzig's under-19 coach Robert Klauss.

Rangnick previously led the team in season 2015-16, leading it to promotion before Ralph Hasenhuettl took over ahead of its Bundesliga debut.

Hasenhuettl quit in May after failing to agree a contract extension. Hoffenheim announced last month that Nagelsmann, the German soccer federation's coach of the year for 2016, was to replace him after one more season at Hoffenheim.

Rangnick said he needed time to decide whether to coach again.

"It came down to carrying responsibility. I know the league, the team and I speak the language. That isn't the case yet for Jesse Marsch, so that's why he will be working as an assistant coach," Rangnick said.

Leipzig has made three new young signings for next season - 20-year-old French defender Nordi Mukiele for a reported 16 million euros ($19 million) from Montpellier, Uruguayan defender Marcelo Saracchi, 20, for a reported 11 million euros ($13 million) from River Plate, and 19-year-old Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha for a reported 15 million euros ($17.5 million) from Swiss side FC Sion.

Rangnick said the club would look to make three more buys.

