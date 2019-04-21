×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lemar hopeful Griezmann stays at Atletico

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    21 Apr 2019, 16:24 IST
lemargriezmann - Cropped
Thomas Lemar with Atletico Madrid team-mate Antoine Griezmann

Thomas Lemar hopes Antoine Griezmann will still be an Atletico Madrid player next season, while the winger accepts he has more work to do to fully adapt to life in LaLiga.

Griezmann rejected the overtures of Barcelona to remain with Diego Simeone's side, announcing his decision via a bizarre documentary in June last year.

However, Atleti have once again been off Barca's pace in the fight for the title in LaLiga, while their Champions League hopes were extinguished in the last 16 by Juventus.

That has led to renewed speculation that World Cup-winner Griezmann will depart for Camp Nou in a bid to assuage his desire to win the game's biggest prizes at club level.

Lemar, while urging Griezmann to stay, does not know what his France team-mate has planned, telling Telefoot: "If you want to know, you have to ask him.

"I do not know anything at all. I hope he stays, I just signed, I do not even ask the question for the moment."

Lemar scored an 85th-minute winner as Atleti left it late to down Eibar 1-0 at Ipurua on Saturday.

That was just Lemar's third goal in 26 LaLiga outings since joining from Monaco, while he has contributed only two assists to Atleti's top-flight cause.

Advertisement

Much was expected of a key player in the Monaco side that won Ligue 1 in the 2016-17 campaign, while he too has a World Cup winners' medal on his CV with France from Russia 2018.

And Lemar recognised the need for improvement in a new environment.

"I'm at a new club, I have to adapt to a new game system, a new league, and it does not happen overnight," he added.

"My season is not exceptional, but you have to be very alert defensively, it is the requirement of Atletico. 

"I'm not going to say that it's hard, but it's a strength that will allow me to go above and beyond.

"What can be said about me does not affect me too much. I know what I have to do. The club wanted me."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona news Roundup: Messi deserves Ballon d'Or claims former Real Madrid manager, star worried about Griezmann rumours and more- 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants to stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Cerezo: Griezmann and Messi would be good together – at Atletico
RELATED STORY
Simeone satisfied with Atletico despite Barca buffer
RELATED STORY
Griezmann not on table for Barca as Bartomeu refuses to rule out De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's Dembele back in training ahead of Atletico, Man Utd games
RELATED STORY
He's happy in Madrid – Umtiti not expecting Griezmann reunion at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Report: Barcelona fans no longer want their club to sign Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should sign for Manchester United instead of Barcelona
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19 Golden Boot: Top Contenders at the start of April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us