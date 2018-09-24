Lemar must adapt to Atleti style, says Simeone

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 37 // 24 Sep 2018, 19:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar needs to continue to adapt his style of play to fit into Atletico Madrid's system, according to coach Diego Simeone.

The World Cup winner has struggled since joining from Monaco in July but was instrumental in Atleti's 2-0 triumph over Getafe on Saturday.

His thunderous 14th-minute strike from 30 yards crashed back off the crossbar and into the net via the unfortunate Getafe goalkeeper David Soria for the opener.

Lemar then scored his first goal for the club in the second period, applying the finishing touch to a sweeping counter-attack to secure all three points.

Despite his match-winning display, Simeone has demanded more discipline from the 22-year-old – starting at home to Huesca on Tuesday.

"He has some pressure on his shoulders because it was hard for the club to sign him, but I see he has the will to help the team even if he has to set his qualities aside," he said at a media conference.

"We talk with him and we're reaching little by little the balance of what the team needs and the attributes that made us look for him in the first place.

"I told him that even if he doesn't play he can learn from that and I'm sure he will find the place he deserves in the team in the future."

After a tough start to the season, which saw them win just one of their opening four LaLiga games, Atleti have now secured back-to-back wins against Monaco in the Champions League and Getafe.

Simeone believes his side have now found consistency and hopes it can continue against Huesca at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

"We were stronger and more balanced against Monaco and we gained consistency against Getafe," he added.

"I hope we can keep the same progress. We have a difficult match [against Huesca] like all LaLiga matches. We have to play the match in a way we can beat Huesca."