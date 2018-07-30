Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lemar targets Champions League triumph with Atletico

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
25   //    30 Jul 2018, 22:16 IST

Madrid, Jul 30 (AFP) France midfielder Thomas Lemar wants to lift the Champions League trophy in his debut season at Atletico Madrid with the Spanish club set to host next year's final.

"I'm going to give everything possible to go the furthest and win this Champions League," Lemar said today as he was unveiled by Atletico following his arrival from Monaco.

The 22-year-old, who was part of the France squad that won the World Cup, joined Atletico in a deal worth 72 million euros ($84 million) after three seasons at Monaco.

Lemar said the presence of international team-mates Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez at the Wanda Metropolitano had played a key role in his decision to move to Atletico.

"Antoine and Lucas have told me lots about the club. I'm very happy with the decision I made," said Lemar, who will wear the number 11 shirt for Diego Simeone's side.

"I know this team demands hard work and I'll give it my all for the team. If I need to run more, I'll do it without a problem."

Lemar played just one of France's seven matches at the World Cup, starting the 0-0 draw with Denmark in the group stage, and has already started training after just a short break.

"I'm looking forward to getting started with my new club, getting to know the staff, my new team-mates and the supporters

