Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lenglet happy not to face Messi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.51K   //    22 Jul 2018, 07:14 IST
ClementLenglet-cropped
Clement Lenglet is Barcelona's newest defender after arriving from LaLiga rivals Sevilla

New Barcelona signing Clement Lenglet has admitted he is happy he will no longer have to play against Lionel Messi and the Spanish heavyweights.

The 23-year-old completed a €36million move to Barcelona earlier this month and will add defensive depth to the Catalan giants.

Lenglet joins Dani Alves, Seydou Keita and Adriano in crossing from Sevilla to the current La Liga champions in recent years, and is pleased to now be playing on the same team as stars such as Messi.

"I am really happy to be here, because I don’t have to play against them now," he joked to Barca TV.

"Messi is the best in the world. He dominates games easily and can score at any moment from wherever he wants.

"If you have some luck, you can stop him a little bit, but then someone else catches you out."

The French defender is hopeful he can adapt quickly to life at Camp Nou, and believes the quality of player in Barcelona's squad should ease that transition.

"When you play with good players, the adaption is a little bit easier and here every player is at the top level," he said.

"Barça's philosophy is to bring the ball out from the back and it's the only club in the world that plays this way. Everyone has told me how incredible the city is, too, and that when you sign for Barça you never want to leave." 

Lenglet should feature for Barcelona in their pre-season tour of America, with many of their stars still on holiday after the World Cup.

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lenglet would love Rabiot to join Barcelona
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona complete €36m Lenglet capture...
RELATED STORY
Montella tips Lenglet to play for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lenglet will talk to Machin before making Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona must trigger release clause for Lenglet, says...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Valverde keen on leaving?...
RELATED STORY
Barca target Lenglet yet to decide future
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: PSG star wants Barca over...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and the napkin contract: Journey of La Pulga
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us