Lenglet on Neymar-Barca rumours: Finally it's over

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 62 // 05 Sep 2019, 06:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet said he is glad the Neymar speculation is "finally over" so Barcelona can focus on defending their LaLgia title and challenging for the Champions League.

Neymar was heavily linked with a return to Barca but the Paris Saint-Germain superstar was unable to engineer a move back to Camp Nou prior to Monday's transfer deadline.

Speculation over Neymar – who joined PSG in a world-record €222million deal in 2017 – dominated headlines as Barca only won one of their opening three LaLiga matches before the international break.

Barcelona and France defender Lenglet said the Spanish giants can now focus solely on football.

Several players are away, but life goes on at the Ciutat Esportiva!



#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/KeUSQ4Ksm5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 4, 2019

"Neymar? There were many rumours," Lenglet told Canal+.

"It was a very hectic period for the club.

"Finally it's over. This way we can work a little easier."

Barca – playing in the absence of injured captain Lionel Messi – have only collected four points from three games to start the season.

Advertisement

Neymar has scored 34 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances despite both his seasons at PSG being interrupted by serious foot injuries.

In total, Neymar – who is yet to play this season – has managed 51 goals in 58 games for Thomas Tuchel's PSG.