Lennon grateful for 'incredible' support after returning to training following stress-related illness

Everton winger Aaron Lennon is back in training after recovering from a stress-related illness.

by Omnisport News 11 Jul 2017, 00:51 IST

Winger Aaron Lennon in action for Everton

Aaron Lennon is glad to be back in training with Everton, having received treatment for a stress-related illness earlier this year.

Lennon was detained by police under the Mental Health Act in May, but reported to pre-season training with the Premier League club this week .

And the 30-year-old, who last played for Everton in February, is thankful for the support he received during his time away from football.

"It's great to be back after a difficult period. I've had a good first week of training and can't wait to kick on now," former Tottenham player Lennon said in a statement released via social media.

"I want to thank all the staff and patients at The Priory in both Darlington and Altrincham and all the staff at Salford Royal Hospital.

"The support I've had from Everton, Spurs, their fans, football fans and concerned members of the general public has been incredible.

"It's important for me to emphasise that there is amazing help out there and anyone feeling anything out of the ordinary should seek support because it's great and good to talk.

"Lastly, a special thanks to the staff at Everton, my team-mates, and especially my family and the people around me."

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is also pleased former England international Lennon well enough to return to training.

"Everyone knows he had a hard time at the end of the season," Koeman said. "It is a good time to start to get his fitness back."