Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Leno in line for Arsenal chance in Europa League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
192   //    19 Sep 2018, 20:19 IST
Bernd Leno - cropped
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Bernd Leno looks set to make his long-awaited Arsenal debut on Thursday after Unai Emery promised changes for the Europa League visit of Vorskla.

Germany goalkeeper Leno and midfielder Lucas Torreira, who also arrived before the season, are both expected to receive their first starts in the Group E encounter at Emirates Stadium.

Emery has until now persevered with Petr Cech in goal despite the 36-year-old's string of nervy attempts at playing out from the back.

But the visit of Ukrainian club presents an opportunity for experimentation ahead of a weekend meeting with Everton.

"Every match is about finding the best performance with the players," Emery said.

"We have four competitions this season. Tomorrow is the Europa League, Sunday is Premier League, then it's Carabao Cup and then we're going to play in FA Cup.

"We need to give minutes to the players who can produce the best performance for us.

"Tomorrow we are going to change things to give players the opportunity to find minutes, to find confidence on the pitch and then maybe tomorrow's players can play on Sunday too."

Three successive victories have lifted the mood at Arsenal, with Emery's methods beginning to take shape on the pitch.

The ex-Sevilla boss, three times a Europa League winner as a coach, is hopeful of maintaining the positive atmosphere at Emirates Stadium, which disappeared at times during the latter stages of Arsene Wenger's tenure.

"We are only thinking about giving our supporters first the performance and a good 90 minutes on the pitch at the Emirates," he said.

"We are excited about every match. I want to give the players the same excitement when they are at the Emirates."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's probable line-up against...
RELATED STORY
Gazidis leaves Arsenal in good shape, insists Emery
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Why the UEFA Europa League 2018/19 promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the Europa League Final if...
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
Europa League draw: Arsenal face Sporting, Chelsea get PAOK
RELATED STORY
Emery tells Leno to wait for his Arsenal chance
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
Today REN JAB 10:25 PM Rennes vs Jablonec
Today DYN AST 10:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Astana
Today BES SAR 10:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Sarpsborg 08
Today GEN MAL 10:25 PM Genk vs Malmö FF
Today VIL RAN 10:25 PM Villarreal vs Rangers
Today RAP SPA 10:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Spartak Moskva
Today PAO CHE 10:25 PM PAOK vs Chelsea
Today VID BAT 10:25 PM Vidi vs BATE
Today SEV STA 10:25 PM Sevilla vs Standard Liège
Today AKH KRA 10:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Krasnodar
Today OLY EIN 10:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today LAZ APO 10:25 PM Lazio vs Apollon
Tomorrow SPO QAR 12:30 AM Sporting CP vs Qarabağ
Tomorrow ARS VOR 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Vorskla
Tomorrow SLA BOR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Bordeaux
Tomorrow KOB ZEN 12:30 AM København vs Zenit
Tomorrow AEK ZUR 12:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Zürich
Tomorrow LUD BAY 12:30 AM Ludogorets vs Bayer Leverkusen
Tomorrow F-D MIL 12:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Milan
Tomorrow OLY REA 12:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Real Betis
Tomorrow SPA AND 12:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Anderlecht
Tomorrow DIN FEN 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahçe
Tomorrow RB- SAL 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Salzburg
Tomorrow CEL ROS 12:30 AM Celtic vs Rosenborg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us