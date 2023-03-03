Lens vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Lens entertain local rivals Lille at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the latest edition of the Derby du Nord in Ligue 1 on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts drew 1-1 against Montpellier in their last league outing on Saturday (February 25). Lens lost 2-1 to holders Nantes in the Coupe de France quarterfinals in midweek, though. Seko Fofana opened the scoring for Lens, but Andy Delort's brace turned the game on its head.

Lille, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over Brest. They're sixth in the standings and trail fourth-placed Lens by six points. A win will not only help them claim the bragging points but also close the gap on the top four.

Lens vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern French rivals have crossed paths 116 times across competitions since 1945, with Lille leading 45-37.

Lens are unbeaten in 30 of their last 33 Ligue 1 games.

Lille have scored at least twice in their last four league games.

Lens have just two wins against Lille in Ligue 1 since 2008, with one of them coming at home last season.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 20 goals in 25 games, but Lille have outscored them 45-39.

Lens have lost just once at home in Ligue this season, winning 11.

Lille have scored three goals in their last two away games but failed to score in the two preceding away games.

Lens vs Lille Prediction

Lens have won three of their last four meetings against Lille, with two of them coming at home. Lens have an impressive home record this term, losing just once, so they will fancy their chances of avenging their 1-0 loss in the reverse fixture in October.

Lille, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in recent games. Moreover, Lens have fared well in recent games against Lille, so they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lens 2-1 Lille

Lens vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lens

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score or assist any time - Yes

