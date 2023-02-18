Lens vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Fourth-placed Lens will welcome 13th-placed Nantes to the Estadio Bollaert-Delelis in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 19).

The hosts have endured a poor run in the league recently, going winless in their last four games. In their previous outing, Lens lost 2-1 at Lyon, which was their second reverse in four outings.

Nantes, meanwhile, have had a slight upturn in fortunes in recent games, going unbeaten in their last four games across competitions. They beat Lorient 1-0 at home on Sunday, with Ludovic Blas scoring the only goal of the game. In midweek, they held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs.

Lens vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 85 times across competitions since 1963. The visitors have dominated proceedings, leading 43-17.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in seven of Nantes's last eight league games, with the visitors keeping seven clean sheets.

Four of their last five meetings have ended in draws, including a goalless stalemate in the reverse fixture in September.

Lens'100% record at home in Ligue 1 ended with a 1-0 defeat against Nice this month.

Nantes are unbeaten in four away games, keeping as many clean sheets.

The hosts have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 18 goals in 23 games.

Lens vs Nantes Prediction

Lens are winless in their last four league games, three of which have produced less than 2.5 goals. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors and might struggle here. Lens failed to score for the first time at home against Nice earlier this month.

Nantes, meanwhile, have lost just once across competitions since November, and their last seven games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

They are unbeaten in their last five games against their western rivals, drawing four, so another stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Lens 1-1 Nantes

Lens vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ludovic Blas to score any time - Yes

Tip 5: Lens to score first - Yes

