Leon host Violette at Estadio Leon in the Concacaf Champions League on Tuesday (April 4).

The hosts outmuscled Tauro of Panama 1-0 away and 2-0 at home to progress to the quarterfinals. Club Leon are one of four Mexican teams competing in the Concacaf Champions League, alongside UANL, Pachuca (eliminated) and Atlas. They're yet to meet Violette in any competition.

Los Panzas Verdes are unbeaten in 11 games. They have four wins in their last five games across competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding three. Leon are also vying for Liga MX Clausura title, sitting third in the table with 25 points – nine points behind first-placed Monterrey.

Violette, meanwhile, are the surprise package of this year’s Concacaf Champions League. In the Round of 16, they stunned Major League Soccer side Austin FC 3-2 in both legs to reach the quarterfinals. The Haitian club won their domestic top flight in the 2020-21 season. However, they're yet to play any local games since then due to the political unrest in the country.

Le Vieux Tigre are not newcomers to the continental competition, though. Many are oblivious to the fact that they have won the Concacaf Champions League once, in 1984, when it was called the CONCACAF Champions' Cup. Violette have lost just once in five games, with two wins coming on the road.

Leon vs Violette Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leon were the CONCACAF Champions' Cup runners-up in 1993, which was clinched by Costa Rican side Saprissa.

The hosts have won eight Liga MX titles, have been runners-up seven times and boast five Copa MX titles .

Leon have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Violette have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Leon have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Violette have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Leon – D-W-W-W-W; Violette – L-W-W-W-W.

Leon vs Violette Prediction

Elias Hernandez, Ivan Moreno and Brian Rubio have netted once apiece in the competition for the hosts. Manager Nicolas Larcamon will be expecting a stronger performance.

The visitors have scored three goals so far, with two of them coming through Miche-Naider Chery. He remains one to watch out for. Leon’s teamwork and better collective efforts should give them an edge over Violette.

Prediction: Leon 3-1 Violette

Leon vs Violette Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Leon

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: León Union to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Violette - Yes

