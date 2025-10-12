Lesotho vs Zimbabwe Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025   

Lesotho will play host to Zimbabwe at Peter Mokaba Stadium in the FIFA World Cup qualification campaign on Monday. Both teams are set for a dead rubber, as they have been knocked out of qualifying.

Ad

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe Preview

Lesotho will enter this match on the back of three straight defeats in the qualifiers. Their last setback took place on matchday nine, when they lost at home against Nigeria 2-1. Lesotho opened their campaign on the road with boldness, holding Nigeria to a 1-1 draw, which sent shockwaves across the group.

Likuena were unable to live up to the expectations going forward, as they slumped to four defeats and three draws, dropping 15 points. Lesotho sit in the fifth spot in Group C with nine points, four points above bottom-placed Zimbabwe. The hosts can take confidence from their performance in the reverse fixture, as they outclassed Zimbabwe with a 2-0 win.

Ad

Trending

Zimbabwe are concluding a dismal campaign, which can no longer be redeemed at this point. They are yet to record a win after nine matches played. They have drawn five times and lost four times, and sit bottom of Group C on just five points. The visitors have been a shadow of themselves, considering their 2025 Afcon qualifying campaign.

The Warriors finished as Group J runners-up to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. With the tournament set to begin in two months, Zimbabwe’s current form is cause for concern. A win in their last game of the World Cup qualifiers could provide the right mood and momentum for the 2025 AFCON finals.

Ad

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lesotho have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Zimbabwe.

Lesotho have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Lesotho have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Lesotho have lost their last five matches while Zimbabwe have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Lesotho – L-L-L-L-L, Zimbabwe – D-L-L-D-W.

Ad

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe Prediction

Lesotho will be looking to return to winning ways after five consecutive defeats, but Zimbabwe are always a tricky opponent.

Zimbabwe have probably turned their attention to the upcoming Afcon. This match could serve as part of their preparation for the showpiece.

Lesotho are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Lesotho 3-2 Zimbabwe

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lesotho to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Lesotho to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Zimbabwe to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More