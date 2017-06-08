Let's see what happens - Darmian unsure of Manchester United future

Despite ending the season as Manchester United's first choice left-back, Matteo Darmian is not sure if he will stay at the club.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 17:08 IST

Matteo Darmian has cast doubt on his Manchester United future, with the full-back continuing to be linked with a return to Serie A.

Although naturally a right-back, Darmian ended the season as United's regular left-back, but the Italy international started only 15 Premier League matches in a stop-start campaign under Jose Mourinho.

Darmian has two years remaining on his United contract but reports have suggested his first club AC Milan will try to lure him back to Italy and the 27-year-old has left the door open to a possible exit from Old Trafford.

"Surely this is not the moment to talk about the transfer market," Darmian told reporters after Italy's 3-0 friendly win against Uruguay on Wednesday. "I wouldn't know what to answer.

"I have a contract with Manchester United, so let's see what happens."

Former Torino defender Darmian claimed two major trophies last season, winning the EFL Cup and the Europa League, and the Italian highlighted the 2-0 final win over Ajax in Stockholm as his highlight.

"That night in Stockholm was an important night," Darmian added. "It was a real pleasure to me to win the Europa League. I have enjoyed that victory during my days off and I am 100 per cent focused on the national team.

"It's well known that playing at Manchester United brings with it a lot of competition so you need to accept the choices made, keep working as I did, and then I have reaped the benefits at the end of the season.

"We have won a Europa League and this is what makes me go forward, this is my mentality and I will keep going this way."