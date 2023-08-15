Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17, 2023

Levski Sofia host Hapoel Be'er Sheva at the Georgi Asparuhov for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round on Thursday (August 17), with the tie finely poised at 0-0.

The sides played out a dour goalless stalemate last week in Israel, as neither could find the back of the net. Aiming for their first appearance in a major European tournament since the 2010-11 season, Levski are yet to concede in the qualifiers this season.

The Bulgarian outfit kept out Shkupi in both legs to cap off a 3-0 aggregate win and managed to keep Be'er Sheva at bay, too, in the first leg last week.

After returning from their trip to the Middle East, Levski put on another demonstration of stoic defence with a 1-0 defeat of Botev Vratsa. It was their third win of the 2023-24 top-flight campaign from the opening five games.

Meanwhile, Be'er Sheva are looking to make their second consecutive appearance in the Conference League. Last year, the Camels reached the group stage after navigating through the qualifiers but went out in the first round after winning just once in six games.

Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second competitive game between the two teams, with their first-leg clash last week being the first.

Hapoel have drawn their last five games in Europe (including qualifiers and main event).

Hapoel have won just one of their four official games this season.

Levski have kept a clean sheet in all three of their European qualifying games this season: two vs Shkupi and one vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Levski have kept five clean sheets in their last six games across competitions

Levski are unbeaten in their last three qualifiers of the Conference League away from home.

Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Prediction

Levski have led one of the meanest defences in the qualifiers and you can bet on them to rely on their stoic defene to keep out Hapoel. The Camels have struggled to get going in the new campaign, and their disappointing form could cost them here.

Prediction: Levski 1-0 Hapoel

Levski Sofia vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Levski

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No