×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lewandowski back in Bayern training as Davies joins new team-mates

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    21 Nov 2018, 22:57 IST
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has returned to full training with Bayern Munich following a knee injury, with Alphonso Davies joining his team-mates for the first time.

Poland striker Lewandowski sat out Tuesday's session with a knee injury but joined his colleagues ahead of Bayern's home game against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Kingsley Coman and Arjen Robben also joined in training as they recover from ankle and knee injuries respectively, with Davies' arrival giving coach Niko Kovac a boost.

The teenage winger has joined from Vancouver Whitecaps and will be available to play for Bayern after the Bundesliga's winter break.

"My first impressions of the training ground were great," said Davies. "As a kid I dreamed of being part of such a big club.

"Now I am and it's unbelievable. I'm very excited and looking forward to my time. I want to prove myself every day in training and work hard."

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic indicated Davies will be ready to make his Bayern debut in January.

"We're excited about him," he told Bayern's website. "I'm sure he'll develop here at Bayern and help us. I wish him the best of luck and success."

Kovac could also have Thiago Alcantara back in his squad soon as the Spain midfielder completed laps at Bayern's training ground for the first time since tearing ankle ligaments last month.

"The first circuits around the pitch on Wednesday are a good step towards his comeback," Bayern said in a medical update on the club website.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Coman back in Bayern training but Lewandowski has knee...
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski hits out at Bayern bosses
RELATED STORY
Bayern blocked Lewandowski sale after 'several offers'
RELATED STORY
Muller hails Lewandowski: That's why Bayern won't let him go
RELATED STORY
New Beginnings - Bayern Munich under Niko Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Matthaus hits out at James and Lewandowski in Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski rotation
RELATED STORY
Bayern will not sell Lewandowski, even for €150m –...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us