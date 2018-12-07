×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lewandowski: Bayern embracing 'hunter' role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    07 Dec 2018, 15:27 IST
robertlewandowski - cropped
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich have endured a stuttering start to the 2018-19 season, but Robert Lewandowski says the Bundesliga champions are relishing the chance to hunt down Borussia Dortmund.

The start of Niko Kovac's tenure at the Allianz Arena has delivered mixed results, Bayern failing to win in four successive matches after starting the campaign unbeaten in seven.

Uncharacteristic league defeats to Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach, plus stalemates against Augsburg, Freiburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf have seen the Bavarian giants slip to fourth.

A 3-2 defeat against Dortmund last month has enabled Lucien Favre's side to open up a seven-point lead at the Bundesliga summit, with Bayern a further two adrift after 13 games.

Lewandowski – who has seven goals from 12 league appearances this term – believes Bayern have turned the corner, though, and says they are looking forward to the challenge of reeling Dortmund in.

"The last few weeks were difficult," he told Bild. "We uncharacteristically dropped points, especially in the final minutes of games that we have normally won. 

"The situation was surprising; after the first few weeks of the season, we thought that things were going as well as in the past few years.

"We weren't vigilant enough. But we're on the right track [again]."

Advertisement

He added: "Sometimes it's not bad at all to attack from the second row! We're now happy to be the hunters. 

"In the past few years, we've always looked behind us. When you see that someone's in front of you — it means that you're more under pressure.

"You want to do it even more then — catch this team. It's easier to attack from behind as a hunter than to look out for attacks from behind when you're first. Especially when you don't have experience."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern blocked Lewandowski sale after 'several offers'
RELATED STORY
Coman back in Bayern training but Lewandowski has knee...
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski back in Bayern training as Davies joins new...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How Dortmund could...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Bayern Munich have been suffering this season
RELATED STORY
Matthaus hits out at James and Lewandowski in Bayern...
RELATED STORY
5 players Bayern Munich might sign next summer
RELATED STORY
New Beginnings - Bayern Munich under Niko Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern haven't considered replacing Kovac – Salihamidzic
RELATED STORY
Hummels lauds 'outstanding' Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 14
Tomorrow WER FOR 01:00 AM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
Tomorrow BAY NUR 08:00 PM Bayern München vs Nürnberg
Tomorrow SCH BOR 08:00 PM Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow BAY AUG 08:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg
Tomorrow FRE RB- 08:00 PM Freiburg vs RB Leipzig
Tomorrow WOL HOF 08:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim
Tomorrow HER EIN 11:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Eintracht Frankfurt
09 Dec MAI HAN 08:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Hannover 96
09 Dec BOR STU 10:30 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us