Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Lewandowski hits out at Bayern bosses

Omnisport
NEWS
News
538   //    22 Aug 2018, 14:46 IST
robertlewandowski-cropped
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski slammed Bayern Munich's management for leaving him with "no protection" earlier in the year but said the club's supporters convinced him to stay.

The 30-year-old striker reflected on the reaction to his failure to score as Bayern were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in last season's semi-final, and said the club failed to defend him against criticism.

Lewandowski has since bounced back, scoring four goals in Bayern's first two competitive games of the 2018-19 season, but he was unreserved in his comments about the club's handling of him.

"In April, May everyone criticised me," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "And I felt no protection from the club, felt alone.

"I scored no goals in two or three important games and suddenly everyone was saying: open fire against Lewandowski!

"I did not see anyone who supported me at the time. Neither of the club bosses defended me.

"I did not feel well in Munich in those moments. In this time it did not fit anymore."

A hat-trick in Bayern's 5-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFL-Supercup silenced Lewandowski's critics, and he followed that up with the winning goal in a 1-0 defeat of Drochtersen/Assel in the DFB-Pokal.

He said it was the support of the club's fans, rather than its management, that ensured he remains a Bayern player and strengthened his resolve to stay.

"I noticed in Munich that the fans support me," said the Poland international. "I realised that they still want me here.

"I will never strike, never mess with the club.

"I'm not wasting any thought on another club now."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac wants Lewandowski to stay at Bayern
RELATED STORY
Muller hails Lewandowski: That's why Bayern won't let him go
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich identify replacement for Robert...
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
Kovac praises three-goal Lewandowski but thanks Heynckes
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich, confirms agent
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Bayern yet to discuss Lewandowski with Madrid – Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Possible destinations for Robert Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
He always scores for us – Sule praises Bayern team-mate...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us