Lewandowski irked by busy Bayern pre-season

Bayern Munich got their Bundesliga title defence off to a winning start but pre-season did not help, says Robert Lewandowski.

Robert Lewandowski has slammed Bayern Munich's pre-season preparations, claiming a packed schedule of friendlies did few favours to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Bayern suffered a dispiriting run of five defeats out of six matches before the season began, including heavy reverses to AC Milan and Liverpool.

They overcame Borussia Dortmund on penalties to lift the DFL-Supercup and, after easing past minnows Chemnitzer 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal, the champions began their Bundesliga defence with a 3-1 victory at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

Lewandowski rounded off Bayen's scoring from the penalty spot on Friday to move on to four goals from three matches and the Poland star believes Bayern have benefitted from getting into a more familiar routine.

"We did not have time for training in the pre-season, we had a lot of friendlies," he told Kicker.

"It did not help. Now we had two weeks - and next week another - where we could train and work on what we did not do during pre-season."

Sebastian Rudy has started all of Bayern's competitive games so far, impressing since arriving from Hoffenheim.

Nevertheless, the Germany international is prepared for the inevitability of spending some time on the sidelines as Ancelotti works through his array of midfield options.

"I am very happy with the start and I'm looking forward to the competition," he told Bild, while dismissing the suggestion he would be fearful of Thiago Alcantara's pending return from a thigh injury.

"No, I'm looking forward to the competition," he added. "I've come here to Bavaria to improve and I know we'll get better – every single player.

"For a team that pressure is good. There are many good players that want to play. That is what will make us better."