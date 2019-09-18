LFP suspends Coupe de la Ligue from next season

PSG celebrate their Coupe de la Ligue win in 2018

The Coupe de la Ligue will cease to run from next season after French football authorities opted to suspend the tournament indefinitely.

The move is designed to provide players with a less taxing competitive schedule, according to the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP).

Unlike the Coupe de France, the country's most prestigious knockout competition, the Coupe de la Ligue is open only to professional clubs, most of which compete in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2.

It has existed in its current form since 1994 but will not continue beyond this season's final, to be held on April 4.

An LFP statement read: "Meeting on September 18, the Board of Directors and the General Assembly of the LFP decided to suspend the organisation of the Coupe de la Ligue at the end of the 2019-2020 edition.

"Depending on the market conditions, the LFP reserves the right to restart this competition later.

"This decision will lighten the competition schedule, give players more recovery time and offer an additional place in European competitions via the Ligue 1 classification at the end of the 2020-2021 season."

At present, the winner of the Coupe de la Ligue is eligible for a spot in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Paris Saint-Germain won the competition for five straight years before Strasbourg ended their stranglehold by beating Guingamp in last season's final.