Liberia vs Djibouti Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Liberia host Djibouti at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville on Tuesday (March 26) in the second leg of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the preliminary round.

The Lone Stars beat the Shoremen of the Red Sea 2-0 in their first meeting on Wednesday. Mohammed Sangare put Liberia in front from the spot in the 23rd minute before Oscar Dorley doubled their advantage 12 minutes later.

Coming off a five-game losing run, Liberia put on a much-improved show to pick up their first win since July 2022. Reaching the second round of the AFCON qualifiers is on their agenda, with the side having one foot there following their win on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Djibouti's winless run extended to four games after sailing through the 2023 Mauritius Four Nations Cup with three wins in three last June. Ranked 192nd in the world, the east African side are one of the weakest in the world and have never qualified for a major international tournament.

It seems like it's going to take a mighty effort from Djibouti to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON alive.

Liberia vs Djibouti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three clashes between the sides before, with Liberia winning all of them without conceding.

In March 2016, they met in the AFCON qualifiers, with Liberia winning the first leg 1-0 before a 5-0 drubbing of Djibouti in the return.

Djibouti are winless in four games, losing thrice.

Liberia's 2-0 win over Djibouti on Thursday was their first win in nine games.

Liberia are ranked 152nd in the world, while Djibouti are 40 places below them.

Liberia vs Djibouti Prediction

Liberia have one foot in the next round of the qualifiers after their comprehensive 2-0 win last week. The Lone Stars can afford to take their feet of the pedal but could go at the hapless Djibouti once again.

Prediction: Liberia 2-0 Djibouti

Liberia vs Djibouti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liberia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No