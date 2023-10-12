Liberia vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2023 

Liberia and Libya trade tackles in a friendly on Saturday (October 14). Libya are coming off a 1-1 draw at home to Equatorial Guinea in a 2023 AFCON qualifier last month. Second-half goals from Joseph Elo and Husain Taqtaq saw the two sides share the spoils.

Liberia, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at Ghana in a friendly last month. All four goals were scored in the second half. Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew scored for the Black Stars, while Divine Teah scored an injury-time consolation.

The Lone Stars have been eliminated from the AFCON qualifiers. However, they wrap up their qualification campaign with a rescheduled trip to Morocco next week.

Libya. meanwhile, also failed to qualify for AFCON and have two friendlies lined up this month. They face Niger in another friendly next week before facing Eswatini and Cameroon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

Liberia vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with each team winning once apiee.

Their most recent meeting in June 2021 saw Liberia win 1-0 in a friendly.

Six of Liberia's last seven games, including the last four, have produced at least three goals.

Libya have won just one of their last nine games, losing seven.

Liberia are on a nine-game winless streak, losing seven.

Liberia have conceded at least twice in their last four games.

Liberia vs Libya Prediction

Both sides failed to qualify for the AFCON finals and will use this game to prepare for the impending FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The two sides have lost most of their games in recent months, losing seven of their last nine. Liberia's games tend to be high-scoring when they come up against superior opposition, but Libya might be unable to take advantage of the spaces provided.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Liberia 1-1 Libya

Liberia vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half result: Draw