Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own 'beautiful' Marseille story

After his move from Monaco to Marseille was finalised, Valere Germain spoke of his desire to follow in his father's footsteps at l'OM.

by Omnisport News 26 Jun 2017, 21:22 IST

Valere Germain, now of Marseille

Valere Germain wants to write a "beautiful" story at Marseille, similar to that enjoyed by his father, who won three successive Ligue 1 titles at the club.

Germain Jr is no stranger to success himself, having been part of the Monaco side that ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on the French top flight in scintillating fashion last season.

But the forward has opted for a new challenge, and that comes in the form of a move to Marseille, where on Monday he signed a four-year deal.

Germain follows in the footsteps of his father Bruno, who enjoyed two spells at the club - the first of which brought league triumphs in 1989, 1990 and 1991.

"My father had his story here, I want to write my story, I hope it will be as beautiful as his," Germain said in a media conference.

"If I had finished my career without playing for l'OM, I would have missed something. I have come for that, to realise my childhood dream.

"I felt that this year was a good time to join l'OM. The project is very well structured, which can become one of the best in Ligue 1. I wanted to be part of it.

"When I knew there was a big interest from l'OM, I did not hesitate for a second, I knew I was making the right choice."

Germain, who said in his news conference his target is to better his career-high 14 league goals in a season, joins a Marseille outfit that finished fifth in Ligue 1 in 2016-17.