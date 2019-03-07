×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lille owner denies Luis Campos to Chelsea rumours

Omnisport
NEWS
News
393   //    07 Mar 2019, 17:30 IST
luis campos - cropped
Lille director Luis Campos

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has denied that sporting director Luis Campos is in talks over a move to Chelsea.

The Premier League club have still not hired a replacement for Michael Emenalo, who left his post as technical director in November 2017.

Marina Granovskaia has taken on much of Emenalo's duties in the 15 months since, but Chelsea are thought to be keen to appoint someone on a full-time basis.

Campos has been tipped as one of the favourites for the post, having won admirers for his work at Monaco, where he helped to put together the side that won the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title.

But Lopez says Campos, who has also been linked with the director of football post that is due to be established at Manchester United, will not be going to Stamford Bridge.

When asked if the rumours of talks were true, he told ESPN FC: "No, no, no."

One player to have developed well during Campos' time at the club is Nicolas Pepe, who was signed from Angers in 2017.

The winger has become one of the most highly regarded young players in Ligue 1 and is reportedly a target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Speaking to RMC Sport on Wednesday, Lopez claimed it would take an offer of between "50million and 80million euros" to sign the 23-year-old.

Advertisement

Lopez had confirmed interest from English and Chinese clubs on Monday, telling Canal Plus: "[Pepe's future] does not just depend on the club. It also depends on the player.

"He deserves to play at the highest level. We have offers, yes. There are clubs in England. We have had offers worth 50million. We will not sell for less, we have even refused a €50million bid.

"We had an offer from China worth €80million with an astronomical salary, but he didn't want to go."

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Reports: Chelsea's €80M target also wanted by Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can The Maurizio Sarri Project Work At Chelsea? 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Sarri fights back to questions about his Chelsea future
RELATED STORY
Hazard follows Lampard and Drogba to reach 50 Premier League goals and assists for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Chelsea agree deal for Argentine star, Blues want to bring back former defender - Monday, January 14th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Sarri plans to be Chelsea manager 'for a long time'
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make €80 million bid for superstar desperate to join them as they also want Chelsea and Liverpool target and more Premier League transfer news: March 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League Outcast XI: Players who are shinning in Europe after leaving England
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United 'in talks' to sign Liverpool and Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lille boss revealed how much Nicolas Pepe would cost for Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us