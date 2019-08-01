×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lille sign Osimhen as Pepe nears exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    01 Aug 2019, 17:06 IST
VictorOsimhen-Cropped
Victor Osimhen in his time at Wolfsburg

Lille have completed the signing of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen on a five-year contract from Sporting Charleroi.

Osimhen looks set to fill the void left by Nicolas Pepe, who Lille president Gerard Lopez confirmed is poised to join Arsenal in an €80million move.

The 20-year-old did not score a goal for Wolfsburg after starting his professional career with the Bundesliga club.

However, he netted 20 times on loan at Charleroi last season, who activated their option to sign him permanently in May.

But he will now continue his career in Ligue 1 and have a tough challenge to match the contribution of Pepe, who scored 23 goals in all competitions as Lille finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain last term.

"Lille is a very good club that leads a quality project and includes high class players, even more in recent years. Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps," Osimhen told the club's website. 

"I am very happy to be here and to join this great club. I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress."

Advertisement
EPL Transfer news: Arsenal reach agreement to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe for €80 million
RELATED STORY
Nicolas Pepe to join Arsenal for €80million, confirms Lille president
RELATED STORY
Napoli among 'four big clubs' to have Pepe offers accepted by Lille
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti confirms Napoli in negotiations for Lille star Pepe
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners lead the race to sign Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 sensation Pepe to leave Lille
RELATED STORY
Three most likely destinations for Nicolas Pepe this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool have spoken to Pepe, says Lille president
RELATED STORY
Pepe to Arsenal 'not closed', says Emery
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Lille president confirms the Reds have held discussions for Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT HJK CRV
2 - 1
 HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
Europa League 2018-19
Today ATR DAC 10:30 PM Atromitos vs DAC
Today APO SHA 10:30 PM Apollon vs Shamrock Rovers
Today AEL ARI 10:30 PM AEL vs Aris
Today ZRI UTR 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Utrecht
Today DIN QBL 10:30 PM Dinamo Tbilisi vs Qəbələ
Today JAB PYU 10:30 PM Jablonec vs Pyunik
Today SHE PAR 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Partizani Tirana
Today LIE NOR 10:30 PM Liepāja vs Norrköping
Today NEF ARS 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Arsenal Tula
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us