×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lille spend chunk of Nicolas Pepe cash on Trabzonspor star Yazici

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    06 Aug 2019, 17:26 IST
Lille stadium - cropped
Yusuf Yazici is heading to Lille

Lille have invested a chunk of the €80million they received for Nicolas Pepe by signing Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici from Trabzonspor.

After securing a huge fee from Arsenal for Pepe last week, the Ligue 1 club are well equipped to bolster their squad and 22-year-old Yazici has joined on a five-year deal.

Trabzonspor announced on their website that Lille would initially pay €16.5million for the full international, plus a further €1m after he plays 25 games for the French club. Lille defender Edgar Ie also moves to Trabzonspor as part of the deal.

Yazici is a left-sided player who Lille, ahead of a Champions League campaign, believe can contribute a steady flow of goals and attacking threat.

Lille director general Marc Ingla called Yazici "a major player, already highly appreciated and well known in his country despite his young age".

"He brings great technical qualities, an ability to create chances, a very good quality shot and pass with his remarkable left foot, which will come to enrich our team in the season ahead," Ingla told Lille's website.

"We're confident he will continue to progress in our team, and that he will quickly show his talent in Ligue 1 in the Lille shirt and that he will be able to achieve a strong season."

Advertisement
Nicolas Pepe to join Arsenal for €80million, confirms Lille president
RELATED STORY
Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe talks about his club record move from Lille
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Lille star Nicolas Pepe set to decide his future imminently 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe set for medical at Emirates
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe completes Emirates switch
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 sensation Pepe to leave Lille
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Lille president confirms the Reds have held discussions for Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Possible attacking combinations for Arsenal following the imminent arrival of Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Lille sign Osimhen as Pepe nears exit
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United could line up with Nicolas Pepe?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Today APO QAR 10:30 PM APOEL vs Qarabağ
Europa League 2018-19
08 Aug THU SPA 10:30 PM Thun vs Spartak Moskva
08 Aug MOL ARI 10:30 PM Molde vs Aris
08 Aug MAL ZRI 10:30 PM Malmö FF vs Zrinjski
08 Aug SHE AIK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs AIK
08 Aug MAR AZ 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs AZ
08 Aug NEF BNE 10:30 PM Neftçi vs Bnei Yehuda
08 Aug HAU PSV 10:30 PM Haugesund vs PSV
08 Aug LUD THE 11:00 PM Ludogorets vs The New Saints
08 Aug FEY DIN 11:00 PM Feyenoord vs Dinamo Tbilisi
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us