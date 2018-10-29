×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    29 Oct 2018, 15:23 IST
GaryLineker - cropped
Ex-Leicester and England striker Gary Lineker

Gary Lineker has paid a warm tribute to the late Leicester City owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester confirmed on Sunday that Srivaddhanaprabha died when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power Stadium around an hour after Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham.

All five people on board the aircraft were killed.

Former England striker Lineker starred for Leicester during the early stages of his career and remains a passionate supporter of his hometown club.

"Deeply saddened to hear the confirmation that @lcfc chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people to lose their lives in the helicopter crash on Saturday evening," Lineker wrote in an Instagram post.

"A quiet, unassuming man who will always be remembered with great fondness and respect."

Srivaddhanaprabha took over Leicester in 2010, becoming their chairman the following year, and bankrolled their astonishing Premier League title triumph as 5,000-1 outsiders under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16.

"He also helped to bring the most magical, miraculous title win in the history of football," Lineker added.

"Thank you, chairman for all you did for our football club."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
OH Leuven mourn 'humble and generous' Srivaddhanaprabha
RELATED STORY
Leicester chairman Srivaddhanaprabha killed in helicopter...
RELATED STORY
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha: The man who funded Leicester's...
RELATED STORY
Leicester players pay tribute to 'The Boss' following...
RELATED STORY
You literally made my dreams come true - Schmeichel's...
RELATED STORY
Police call for patience as investigation into King Power...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool fans react as Gary Lineker apologizes to Milner...
RELATED STORY
Premier League players and clubs send messages of support...
RELATED STORY
United to wear pink away kit in tribute to Manchester paper
RELATED STORY
A tragedy for the club - Leicester boss Puel reacts to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us