Lingard lights up Man United's 5-goal show at Cardiff

Associated Press
NEWS
News
64   //    23 Dec 2018, 01:26 IST
AP Image

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Jesse Lingard scored twice as Manchester United celebrated its first match under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 5-1 rout of lowly Cardiff in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Solskjaer took over this week after Jose Mourinho was fired for the club's poor results.

Marcus Rashford needed only three minutes to give United the lead as he blasted home a free kick from 25 meters.

Solskjaer, who spent nine months in charge of Cardiff when the Welsh club was relegated in 2014, was up off his touchline seat again after 29 minutes when Ander Herrera's deflected shot went in.

Rashford was then deemed to have handled in the box and Victor Camarasa converted the penalty for Cardiff.

But there was no stopping United, and Anthony Martial rounded off an excellent move to make it 3-1 before halftime.

Lingard added a fourth goal from the penalty spot after being fouled in the 57th, and the England forward capped a wonderful display by the visitors when he struck again in the closing stages.

It was the first time United scored five goals in the league since Alex Ferguson was at the helm.

