Lion City vs Kitchee Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023

Lion City and Kitchee battle for three points in a deadrubber AFC Champions League clash on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 home win over Hougang in the Singaporean Cup final on Saturday. Richairo Zivkovic, Maxime Lestienne and Shawal Anuar scored for the Sailors, who ended a decade-long Cup drioght.

Kitchee, meanwhile, thrashed Resources Capital 5-1 at home in the Hong Kongese Premier League. Fernando, Mikael, Sherzod Temirov and Oliver Gerbig were on the scoresheet.

They now turn their focus back to the continent, where they lost 2-1 at home to Jeonbuk Motors in their previous outing, while Lion City fell 1-0 at Bangkok United.

The defeat left Lion City in third spot in Group F with six points after five games while Kitchee are last with one point.

Lion City vs Kitchee Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lion City claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Twenty of Lion City's last 23 games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Kitchee's four away competitive games this season have had goals at both ends.

Kitchee have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions, winning five.

Nine of Lion City's last 10 games across competitions have seen at least one goal scored in each half.

Lion City vs Kitchee Prediction

Both sides have been eliminated from the tournament and have nothing but pride to play for. Lion City are fresh off winning a record-extending seventh cup and first since 2013, so confidence will be running high in Aleksandar Rankovic's side.

Kitchee, meanwhile, are guaranteed to finish bottom of the group regardless of the result here. Their draw with Bangkok marred the group winners' immaculate group stage campaign so far.

Lion City's games this season have been high-scoring affairs; expect the trend to continue in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Lion City 3-1 Kitchee

Lion City vs Kitchee Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lion City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves over 0.5 goals - Yes