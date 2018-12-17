×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi is the best, says Amor

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    17 Dec 2018, 06:03 IST
Messi-cropped
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the "best" following his hat-trick in Barcelona's rout of Levante, according to director Guillermo Amor.

It was the Messi show on Sunday as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored three goals and set up two others in Barca's 5-0 LaLiga demolition of Levante.

Messi – who teed up Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique to help Barca restore their three-point lead atop the table – has 14 goals and 10 assists this season, with the superstar the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures for both in 2018-19.

Discussing Messi's performance afterwards, Barca great Amor said: "Leo doesn't give up, he plays like that because he is the best.

"He's very professional and serious, he doesn't settle for second best and tries to improve on his previous match."

Messi's treble took him to 50 strikes for the calendar year for club and country, the eighth time he has managed such a feat in the last nine years.

The comprehensive victory was also Messi's 323rd in LaLiga for Barca, taking him one above former club-record holder Xavi.

Advertisement

Amor added: "He is the difference maker."

Messi and Barca team-mate Suarez have scored 25 goals in LaLiga this season, one more than each of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

"Two players [Messi and Suarez] who have started very well, they are two goal scorers and they also assist," Amor continued.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
4 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 world class players who played with both Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Andres Iniesta reiterates that the...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'For me, Messi is the best player in...
RELATED STORY
5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break
RELATED STORY
How Lionel Messi is a man on a mission this season
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 Things Lionel Messi must do to become the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us