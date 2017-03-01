Reports: Lionel Messi's three demands for signing new Barcelona contract

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 01 Mar 2017, 14:13 IST

What’s the story?

Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he would be moving to China in 2018 if they do not meet his three demands. Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda said: "Messi is starting to get pissed off and has told Barcelona that if they do not accede to his requests, he is going to China in 2018 for free."

The Barcelona superstar has also made it clear to the club that he has a huge offer from China of €100 million a season and that he is considering it. The contract negotiations with the Argentine have been dragging on for over a year now.

In case you didn’t know...

Messi's current contract at Barcelona expires in the summer of 2018. The Catalan club have been trying to renew it, but the forward has been delaying it.

The delay in signing the new contract has seen Messi be at the heart of numerous rumours over the past six months. Various reports have claimed that contract talks between the star player and the club have broken down and that he is leaving Camp Nou soon.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona's board has been rocked by the demands put forward by Messi for signing his new contract. He has informed them that they first have to replace Luis Enrique in the summer.

The Argentine no longer wishes to work under the current Barcelona manager. He has reportedly suggested them to replace him with his favourite manager, Jorge Sampaoli. Some reports also suggested that he phoned Pep Guardiola and asked him to return to Camp Nou.

Secondly, Messi wants 'certain players' to be sold by the club. Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer, Lucas Digne and Jeremy Mathieu are the players that the superstar wants to be sold in the summer.

The forward is not happy with the effort of these four players at the club and has made it clear to the board and the manager. Reports also suggest that Messi made Enrique drop Gomes to the bench in favour of Rafina before their 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid.

Moreover, the Barcelona superstar wants the club to make impact signings that will help them become the best club in Europe again. The Argentine wants Isco, Di Maria and one world class defender signed in the summer.

What’s next?

Barcelona may adhere to Messi's demands to make sure that he stays at the club beyond the summer of 2018. The Argentine is determined to help the club challenge Real Madrid till the very end for the La Liga title and also make sure they so the impossible and overturn the 4-0 deficit and make it into the Champions League last 8.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Messi's demands are a bit too much. He is the world's best player, but nobody is bigger than the club. At the same time, the fact is that Barcelona need him more than him needing the club.