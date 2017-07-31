Documentary reveals Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona and play in the Premier League

Lionel Messi was determined to leave Camp Nou!

@falsewinger by Sripad News 31 Jul 2017, 15:05 IST

Leaving Barcelona?

What’s the story?

A new documentary released by TV3 (primary channel of Televisió de Catalunya) reveals that Lionel Messi wanted to leave Barcelona last summer and join Manchester City. The documentary titled 'Jocs fiscals' points out that Messi was distressed by the tax fraud accusations and court hearings that he wanted to leave the country.

The main incident pointed out was that of Pep Guardiola heading to meet the Argentine in Castelldefels to discuss the move. The Manchester City manager was on a family vacation in El Vendrell when he got the phone call from the Barcelona forward regarding a possible move to Manchester.

In case you didn’t know...

A 21-month jail term was handed to Messi last year was confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court earlier this year. He will not be going to prison as in Spain, prison terms of under two years can be served under probation.

Almost reunited

Messi and his father were both convicted in 2016 of defrauding Spain of €4.1 million in taxes. Jorge Messi, the Argentine superstar's father, was convicted as he is the one who manages his finances

The heart of the matter

The documentary reveals that on July 6, 2016, Messi's father called Manchester City's executive director, Ferran Soriano and informed him about Messi decision to leave Barcelona. Pep Guardiola then received a call from Messi four days later and also from the Premier League club asking him to meet the Barcelona star in person.

Messi's father then waited for the court's decision. But when the court accused Messi of three tax fraud crimes and gave him a 21-month prison sentence, he called Joseph Bartomeu and informed him of Messi's decision.

The Barcelona president made it clear that he would not allow the star to leave at any cost. He then met Messi in person a few days later in Castelldefels and informed him the same.

After a lot of twists and turns, Messi decided to stay. He came back a week early from holiday to get fit for the new season.

Video

Author’s Take

We have seen a lot of Messi to leave Barcelona rumours but this is the only one that is legitimate. It's from a very reliable source and it's a surprise that Messi did opt to leave Camp Nou.

Imagine if Messi had actually joined Manchester City last season. Neymar wouldn't be leaving Barcelona right now and the Citizen's wouldn't have got Gabriel Jesus as well.